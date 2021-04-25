During a family meal, I tried starting a dialogue on the presidential election but was told emphatically, “We won’t discuss politics.” My family is polarized politically. Maybe yours is too. Are we as polarized in Lancaster County as we are in our families and in Congress?

Our Braver Angels Lancaster County Alliance, part of braverangels.org, believes we can discuss controversial local issues in a civil way to solve common problems.

Braver Angels is a national grassroots organization that now has 91 alliances across the United States, focusing on depolarization and restoring our ability to constructively discuss politics and matters affecting our national life together through workshops, debates and podcasts.

In cooperation with other local organizations, our local alliance of bipartisan volunteers will be holding a virtual debate at 7 p.m. May 25 on whether Lancaster County should establish a public health department. We intend to demonstrate that we can discuss a controversial local issue and agree to disagree agreeably.

A U.S. House of Representatives group, the Problem Solvers Caucus, is designed in a similar fashion. Our own U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker joined the caucus in order — as he told us then — to solve national controversies in a bipartisan way. Sadly, he is no longer with the caucus.

We encourage Lancaster countians to save the May 25 date and look for our Braver Angels debate on Eventbrite. Plan to join us online and participate by speaking for or against the resolution, or by asking questions of other speakers.

Mary Theresa Webb

West Lampeter Township