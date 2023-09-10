I watched the Aug. 23 debate of Republican presidential candidates with a genuine desire to hear what the candidates would say regarding the numerous issues that concern me and most Americans.

That desire was met only in part. Why would an event of this importance be held in a large sports arena? The continuous clapping, cheering, booing and catcalls, etc., were disastrous for the candidates and the moderators.

It was impossible for the moderators to control a boisterous crowd of this size. These important debates should occur in a small studio, with those present being family, campaign officials, TV crews and venue personnel and security. No audience response should be permitted, unless solicited by the moderators. Security officers should remove offenders.

In addition, candidates should be informed that no interruption may occur while another candidate is speaking. An offender should be disqualified immediately and removed from the premises by security.

I remember the Kennedy-Nixon debates and shows such as “Meet the Press” with Lawrence Spivak and “Firing Line” with William F. Buckley and guests. Everything was civil, informative, edifying and enlightening. Those days seem to be gone. They have been replaced with spectacles designed for the purpose of ratings. Those of us who attempt to be informed citizens deserve better.

Marlin Houck

New Holland