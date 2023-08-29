The Aug. 23 debate among eight Republican presidential hopefuls was a good one.

It was an entertaining slugfest, with each candidate offering his or her solutions for building a better America after surviving, in my opinion, the worst president in the history of our nation, Joe Biden.

America is being dismantled with a push for revolution and socialism — a government that enslaves the human spirit in place of the American dream.

Even considering all the candidates’ good intentions, I fear they will miss the mark. This constitutional republic was raised up on God and the Bible, so America must first repent. That includes national sin, generational sin, family sin and individual sin. God has promised that if a nation humbles itself, forsakes its sin and calls upon him, he will then hear from heaven, forgive its sin and heal its land.

Rising crime, social unrest, racial division, mental illness, economic woes and climate concerns will harmonize if we call on God. Only then will America become the light of the world once again.

Homer Snavely

Cleona, Lebanon County