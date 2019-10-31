Politics has become an exchange of personal attacks — not a discussion of the issues.
Personal attacks on Dave Heck and Al Kling by their opponents are a prime local example of this problem. Their opponents, fueled by outside interest groups, attack Heck and Kling because they made the tough call on Oregon Village, a project that was recommended by the township solicitor because it complied with the law. Heck and Kling only decided to move to the next phase, which may never be completed for one reason or another. Yet the attacks continue — despite their long history of involvement in our community — because they didn’t vote with their opponents.
Their two Democratic opponents, Allison Troy and Barry Kauffman, would not appreciate being attacked for being endorsed by special interests like Lancaster Stands Up; Troy has taken assistance from the group. Yet they and the Manheim Township Democratic Committee sling mud rather than discuss issues.
Being a Manheim Township commissioner means making tough decisions as a leader. I may not agree with every decision, but that doesn’t go to character. Character is doing the right thing for everybody; leadership is about making tough choices based on all the facts. Heck and Kling have shown that experience counts with their leadership because the township is better off with them in office.
Remember, Heck and Kling returned the concerning contributions. Still, they are covered in unnecessary mud because their opponents won’t look at the issues.
Because of their results for Manheim Township, I’ll stick with Heck and Kling.
Bonnie Eckhart
Manheim Township