Regarding an article in the July 18 LNP headlined “Stedman defends death penalty”:
District Attorney Craig Stedman made the comment, “I support the death penalty in select rare cases.”
I have written LNP previously regarding capital punishment (Jan. 25 letter, “Return to ‘an eye for an eye’ justice”).
When a murderer is imprisoned, he is protected, fed, entertained, given health care, etc., at the taxpayers’ expense. According to a Google search, that cost can be from $31,000 to $60,000 annually. How does that make the victims’ families feel, that some of their tax dollars are going to pay that?
First-degree murders are premeditated, planned and stealthily carried out, with extreme malice and hatred. What is holding back the superior authority’s hands in executing them (Romans 13:4)? How are they carrying out their responsibility regarding a known and proven guilty murderer? The spirit of the old Mosaic law to Israel was given by almighty God. That system eliminated that burden from the populace. Today it seems our justice system is designed according to other principles (protect the murderer, never mind the victims’ families and all the taxpayers).
Pennsylvania reinstated the death penalty in 1976. Since then only three murderers have been executed. As of June 2018, Pennsylvania had 149 people on death row. Calculate: 149 times $31,000 equals $4.62 million spent to house those scoundrels. Why the costly delay?
Execute them to give closure to the victims’ families and the taxpayers. That would be ministering to the public.
Rich Moyer
Denver