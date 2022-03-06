Anyone who has studied world history would have to look at recent world events with pause.

Within recent days, we have witnessed the collapse of the Manhattan district attorney’s case involving what I believe to be obvious corruption perpetrated by the Trump Organization.

The top two prosecutors in the case suddenly resigned. It does not require Sherlock Holmes’ deductive reasoning skills in this case. I believe that these civil servants were intimidated in the pursuit of justice.

Meanwhile, we have witnessed the invasion of Ukraine, directed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, a man bent on annexation of his democratic neighbor. Surely we recall Adolf Hitler and Germany’s 1939 invasion of Poland.

Twice-impeached demagogue Donald Trump initially described Putin’s actions as being “genius.” I believe we must be vigilant in defending against this treasonous scoundrel ever serving in elective office again.

Or have we already forgotten the seditious events of Jan. 6, 2021?

Jack Enco

Warwick Township