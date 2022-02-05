Well, it appears that in the near future we may all have to get rid of our gas stoves, according to a news segment I saw recently on TV. It indicated that our gas stoves are allowing gas to leak into the atmosphere even when they are turned off.

There are a number of other places where I believe we have gas leaking into the atmosphere and destroying our planet. Just to name a few, we have the U.S. Capitol, all of our state capitol buildings and most teachers union board meetings.

If I believed in climate change, I would not be writing this, because I seemingly would have been dead 25 years ago, based on the opinions of the “experts“ back then.

However, there is a solution to the “gas” problem. I call it the “Chernobyl Solution.”

As with the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, we need to build a giant sarcophagus out of concrete that would fit over our U.S. Capitol to contain the pollution that is being generated. We would also have to build concrete shells big enough to cover every volcano in the world, because, as you know, just one volcano eruption will negate all the environmental savings that were made.

It also appears that we are all going to need solar- or wind-generated electricity to run our homes and toys. I am looking forward to seeing the first solar-equipped M1A1 Abrams tank or John Kerry solar-equipped plane or boat.

Thomas Cusick

East Lampeter Township