On a recent Saturday evening, I watched “In Touch Ministries” with Charles Stanley. He spoke of the spiritual standards our country was founded on. Then, he talked about the changes that have taken place. I am sure that most of us have great concern over the challenges facing our country.

Stanley said our country needs a revival, starting in each one of us. He challenged us to find someone that we can pray with once a week for our country. He finished by having the entire congregation pray for our country.

As I watched them pray, two Scriptures came to mind:

— “For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I with them” (Matthew 18:20).

— “If my people who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked way, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14).

Wow! What a promise.

I would like to challenge you to find someone to pray with once a week for our country.

My friend and I have chosen Thursday mornings at 9, in person or by phone.

Judy Hain

Manheim Township