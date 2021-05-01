As residents of Lancaster city, my wife and I love living in the rich mix of downtown. However, the city streets (and surrounding areas, I have heard) are seemingly being taken over by blasting, deafening motorcycles, cars, and even dirt bikes.

The backfire from the revving, blaring engines sounds like gunfire — which should draw the attention of the police. Certainly, someone roaring down West Walnut Street or Prince Street at 3 a.m. is not on the way to work.

The city is working diligently to repair our streets at considerable cost, only to have them dominated by ear-piercing noise. I know several people who have moved away from the city, mainly because of the noise factor. What can be done about this before we drive more people away from living in the city?

I have called the city Noise Control Board several times, to no avail. What are the laws against disturbing the peace?

Dan Missildine

Lancaster