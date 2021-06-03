I would like to respond to The Associated Press’ article on the front page of the May 29 LNP | LancasterOnline (“GOP says no to vote on panel”). It begins, “Senate Republicans on Friday blocked creation of a bipartisan panel to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.”

Five people lost their lives that day or the next. Three from natural causes, one from a drug overdose, and the other was an unarmed female Air Force veteran who was crawling through a broken window and, in my view, causing a threat to no one.

Yes, any loss of life is tragedy. Those who entered the people’s Capitol were uninvited. But to call this a deadly attack is, in my view, an extreme exaggeration.

I feel that this type of journalism doesn’t unite anyone.

Karl Smith

Mountville