Many people don’t know that the original justification for the creation of daylight saving time was to save energy — initially during World War I and World War II and, later, during the 1973 OPEC oil crisis. When the sun is out later in the evening, peak energy loads are reduced.

Having more sun in the evening requires not just less electricity to provide lighting, but reduces the amount of oil and gas required to heat homes and businesses — though it could increase cooling costs in the summer.

Daylight saving time resulted in about 150,000 barrels of oil saved per day by the United States in 1973. This helped to combat the effect of OPEC’s oil embargo.

Most people in our society are awake and using energy in the early evening, when the sun sets. But a considerable portion of the population is still asleep at sunrise, resulting in significantly less demand for energy then. This rationale motivated some in California to recommend permanent daylight saving time in the early 2000s, when the state experienced recurrent electricity shortages and rolling brownouts.

The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy estimated that the U.S. would have seen an energy savings of more than $4 billion and a decrease of carbon emissions by 10.8 million metric tons if we had enacted permanent daylight saving time more than a decade ago.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Pequea Township