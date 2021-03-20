If you are a dairy farmer, I believe daylight saving time has many advantages. Cows like to be milked at a certain time, both morning and evening. So you start at 4 a.m. and it takes 90 minutes. You are done by 5:30 a.m. You wasted no daylight hours, for it is still dark.

In the evening, you’re done milking by 5:30 p.m. and you have almost 90 minutes of daylight remaining to work in the fields.

I support state Sen. Scott Martin’s call to make daylight saving time permanent.

Ammon King

Highland Township

Chester County