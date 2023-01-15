Remembering April 4, 1968:

I was on my way from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, to Mobile, Alabama, to take a young lady to her senior prom. It was a 12-hour drive, so I finally arrived in Mobile around 8 p.m. Central Standard Time (7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time). I drove into the neighborhood where the young lady’s family lived. To my dismay, there was a large block party going on, with music, dancing, drinking and neighbors having a good old time in their front yards or in the street.

The young lady’s parents saw me drive in and hailed me down. I got out of my car and asked, “What on Earth is going on? They answered, “Haven’t you heard? That communist Martin Luther King has been shot dead in Memphis. We’re celebrating!”

Even after nearly 55 years, I remember that day like it was yesterday and realize that racism is still alive and well in America.

Marcus G. Miller

Millersville