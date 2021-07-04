This is a response to the June 27 letter “IRS leak is very disturbing,” which suggests that IRS data was given to “left-wing news media” and asserts that the privacy breach is worse than any IRS protection of superwealthy people.

The leaked data from the IRS was not distributed exclusively to “left-wing news media.” ProPublica summarized it best by stating that the tax records prove that reality conflicts with our American ideal “that everyone pays their fair share and the richest Americans pay the most.”

ProPublica is a data-driven journalism organization that can do the expensive work of digging into records and coming to provable conclusions, a process out of reach for many news outlets. Its conclusions that wealthy people are not paying their fair share is neither Republican nor Democratic and neither conservative nor liberal.

It is number-crunching. When our laws are not upholding our ideals, then I believe that extralegal means are a justifiable way to inform the people that government has gone astray.

I challenge the letter writer to think about how else we could have been informed that U.S. tax laws are not meeting our principles — that the wealthiest are legally skirting their tax obligation.

Let’s take the leaked data and solve the problem. Moral outrage is warranted, but let’s aim at the correct target.

Weston Perry

Manheim Township