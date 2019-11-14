Pennsylvania is a powerhouse in the energy market, ranking as the No. 2 and 3 natural gas and coal producer, respectively, in the nation. Our long legacy as a coal country has now overlapped with a gas boom. So the energy economy is a large part of Pennsylvania’s past and will no doubt be part of its future.
We have all heard the phrase “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” but how many of us can recognize the red flags preceding a repeat? Did early mining companies see black lung coming? Were miners and families able to consult professionals concerning their ailments? What interest did government have in protecting the health of their constituents vs. that of the economy? Do we remember the occurrences of the past, and can we relate them to the present day?
Red flag! Recently as many as 67 cases of rare cancers have afflicted children and young people in Washington, Fayette, Green and Westmoreland counties, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. At least 13 of them have died. It may be no coincidence that this area is also densely populated with gas-producing fracking wells.
With this information before them, our state legislators are seeking to enhance gas extraction through bill packages such as Restore PA, which will debt ourselves to the gas extraction industry, or Energize PA, which busts the dam on gas extraction.
The red flag is waving. Does it not deserve a pause for reflection? Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.
Timothy Runkle
Elizabethtown