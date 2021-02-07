I’m hearing a lot lately about our democracy being threatened. I agree! The question is, by whom?

History is a great teacher. It has seen many totalitarian, one-party governments. These often devolve into one-man dictatorships including czars, pharaohs, kings and other despots. This inevitably results in lost freedoms and much suffering of the very people who allowed them to come to power.

Historically, those wanting to achieve one-party rule have had a specific to-do list. This is how I see that list:

— Create a biased media to control the public dialogue.

— Promise the people free stuff (college, health care, guaranteed wages, etc.).

— Promote division among the people (racism, class warfare).

— Make people dependent on government subsidy (welfare, food stamps, stimulus checks, unemployment).

— Use any crisis to further public dependence on government (climate change, COVID-19).

— Manipulate elections (extend voting deadlines, reduce signature requirements, change voting rules at the last minute).

— Silence dissenting voices (deny access to media platforms).

— Finally, disarm the citizenry so they cannot resist (gun control).

Are you seeing any of these things happening in our country? The list above should tell you from where our democracy is being threatened; and, in my view, it is dangerously close to completion. I just hope it’s not too late for the American people to hear what history is telling us. The next election will show the answer.

Sam Nelson

Mount Joy Township