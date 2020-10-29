I have watched a couple examples of “cell extraction” on some TV shows filmed in prisons. An incarcerated person has taken a stance to threaten harm to himself, other inmates or prison staff. There may even be homemade weapons involved.

A team of trained officers must perform the extraction. They have all been very powerful-looking men and they are dressed in body armor, heavy gloves, face shields, etc.

The half-dozen men are backed up by armed guards. Even members of this team sometimes suffer injury while trying to subdue a person who is experiencing out-of-control behavior.

I contrast that way of dealing with people behaving dangerously to the sole police officer who is expected to put himself at risk while dealing with a man armed with a lethal weapon. I think there should be some sympathy extended to both victims.

Roger Thornton

East Hempfield Township