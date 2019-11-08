I support free speech, but does LNP have any standards for letters it publishes? I read the Oct. 25 letter “Don’t worry about climate change,” and I am horrified.
In my view, the letter writer just said that because I am gay, the world will end. That my friends who are nonbinary or transgender are causing the world to end. By publishing false information like this, you are giving credence to hateful and dangerous ideas. Trans women of color are being murdered at a horrifying rate. Gay teens are still killing themselves because they are bullied at school. Too many young people are tortured in conversion therapy. There are literal genocides of LGBT people in Uganda and Chechnya. Letters like this fuel the fire of hatred, and no newspaper or news outlet should publish these views.
For anyone who read that letter and was hurt by it, I’m sorry. I’m sorry you had to read those hateful, ignorant and dangerous words. For any questioning teen who read that letter and doesn’t feel safe, I'm sorry. Know that the majority of this country are good people who love you and celebrate who you are. If you need someone to talk to, call the Trevor Project’s hotline: “If you are a young person in crisis, feeling suicidal, or in need of a safe and judgment-free place to talk, call the TrevorLifeline now at 866-488-7386.” They and I are here for you.
For shame, LNP. This was one of the most irresponsible letters you’ve published.
Nate Rosenberg
Millersville