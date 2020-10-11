How upsetting it was to watch the Sept. 29 presidential debate. After hearing the divider in chief interrupt Joe Biden too many times to count while trying to defend the chaos he has caused during the past four years, I cannot understand how anyone can support President Donald Trump.

When asked by moderator Chris Wallace whether he would once and for all denounce white supremacists, Trump encouraged the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.” The following day, Trump claimed he did not know who the Proud Boys are and what they stand for. If that is true, then Trump has not been doing his homework! It is too late now. The cat is out of the bag. The Proud Boys are already using “stand back and stand by” on their logos.

In retrospect, we should not be surprised about Trump’s comments at the debate. Remember that he said there were “very fine people on both sides” after the white nationalist rally and counterprotests in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 in which Heather Heyer was killed. The white supremacists carried torches and chanted, “You will not replace us.”

For a president to encourage such racist behavior is not only appalling, but also very dangerous to our country. The progress we have made toward racial equality in recent years is seemingly going down the drain because of Trump. I do not want to live through another four years of chaos, division and hate. How about you?

Suzanne Schaudel

Manheim Township