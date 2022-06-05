In April 1865, President Abraham Lincoln was shot and killed. Within three months, conspirators in the assassination had been tried and executed.

It is June 2022, 17 months since the insurrection that former President Donald Trump encouraged, and none of those who I believe were involved with the sedition — U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan, Mo Brooks, Scott Perry and Andy Biggs; and Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani, Michael Flynn, Peter Navarro and John Eastman — have been charged with anything.

Others who have promoted the Big Lie and who I view as traitors are U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Mike Lee and Tom Cotton and U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar and Matt Gaetz. They are all bluster and no substance. U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had a brief affair with honesty, but then resorted to his lying ways.

The pro-life movement to ban abortion has friends on the U.S. Supreme Court who I view as corrupt and biased: Associate Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch. These people are dangerous when it comes to concerns of women.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson preaches fear, hatred and misinformation nightly and, because he regularly promoted the great replacement theory, I believe he is indirectly responsible for the massacre in Buffalo, New York.

Not all Republicans are fascist, but all fascists are probably Republicans. The aforementioned would steal all the furniture in your house, come back one year later to offer you a chair, and act like they were doing you a favor.

George Kling

Hummelstown