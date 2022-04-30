I am writing this letter quickly after reading several letters to the editor in the April 19 LNP. I should have done this earlier, but fear still guides me often. Yet these are times in which we can no longer submit to fear.

In my view, the Republicans’ way of thought in this country, and especially in this county, can be compared to an atomic bomb in the waiting.

I believe that the next war would result in the destruction not only of the United States, Europe and other countries — it would most probably be the end of all life!

People who are superficial in their thinking and are in love with money and power have caused havoc in the past! This is 2022: Our earth, water and air have been poisoned to the point of annihilation already.

I believe that this destructive thinking was introduced on Earth long ago by creatures that had ruined their own planet and continued their thoughtless acts here. If you have not studied the research and writings of author Zecharia Sitchin, then I believe you have been sleeping during our peaceful time since World War II and that the past may be repeated.

I’m still a German citizen, even though I’ve been married to an American Quaker for 53 years. I followed him to this country after I learned the essence of the Quaker faith: “that of God in all.”

I am truly saddened to see how dangerously we have been led by the authorities and that we have not been educated to follow this Quaker principal.

Marga N. Lane

Lancaster Township