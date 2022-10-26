It troubles me deeply when I read that some organizations justify positions of harmful discrimination and exclusion by citing “Christian values.”

Jesus’ whole ministry was about inclusion and welcoming everyone — especially those who were marginalized and excluded by the religious and civil authorities of his day. He summed up his teaching in two commandments: Love God and love your neighbor — no exceptions.

Sadly, I believe that too many Christians use their religion as a weapon, rather than as a means of spreading God’s love. Targets have included Black people, poor people, people with disabilities, immigrants and refugees. The LGBTQ community is especially targeted, often with tragic and deadly results.

This is not the Gospel that Jesus proclaimed!

This misuse of Christianity to defend hatred and oppression feeds Christian nationalism, an authoritarian movement that presents a severe threat to both our faith and our nation. It is apparent in the extremism of right-wing political candidates and their followers, in the proliferation of lies and conspiracy theories that flood the media, in rallies like the recent one at Spooky Nook Sports, and in the violent attacks on our electoral system and our nation’s capital.

The goals of Christian nationalism seem to be to destroy our democracy and its responsiveness to the will of the governed, to impose on the United States a rigid religious regime that privileges only those who believe as they do, and to eliminate civil rights for all the rest of us.

This pernicious ideology must be opposed with all our strength if we are to remain the land of the free.

Marian L. Shatto

Warwick Township