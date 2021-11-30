This idea from the Republicans who control General Assembly to allow all lawful gun owners to carry concealed weapons in public should be understood for what I believe it is: catering to the nuts on the far, far right in order to keep their votes during a primary or off-year election.

I believe that every police officer, municipal official, school official and teacher should be scared to death at the idea of any gun owner automatically being able to secretly carry his or her weapon almost anywhere. In my view, it’s another example of how and why Pennsylvania Republicans don’t give a damn about public safety; it’s all about gaining more power.

Just the idea that the Republicans would seemingly endanger lives for votes should be investigated by the federal government. They have gone too far this time to stay in power.

Roy Suter

West Hempfield Township