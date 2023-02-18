Let me start by saying that my job involves being on the road every day. There is a segment of the population that endangers its own lives and the lives of others when it’s behind the wheel of a car.

These drivers are passing on double lines, speeding, weaving in and out of lanes on the highway, running traffic lights and stop signs, failing to use turn signals and basically just being jerks on the road.

Now, here’s my thing: You crazies are putting the rest of us in danger with your aggressive driving habits. Please stop. I, like many others, would prefer to arrive at my destination safely, and preferably alive.

Dylan Shirk

Denver