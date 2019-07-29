It’s time to look in the mirror.
Seriously. Right now.
If the person you see there is someone who still insists on supporting President Donald Trump and enablers such as Congressman Lloyd Smucker, then, in the recent words of a Republican strategist, you don’t love America.
A number of the Democrats running for president are not high on my wish list, but none of them would be able to hurt our democracy like Trump has and will. Each time I see that despicable human being lift his head a certain way at his rallies, he chillingly reminds me of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini in the 1930s, before much of the world knew just how evil and mad they were. If Trump wins reelection, our country will be buried in debt, with few allies and little chance to reclaim its previous status as a paragon of what’s good and just in this world.
Much of the world is falling apart, and I’d like you to imagine what you would do if you lived in one of those countries that defies decency. If things grew desperate enough for your family, you would try to find hope here. But rather than extend our welcome to those who really need us, we put them in cages and then try to make the case that we are the exceptional nation on the globe. Our immigration policies need to be sane, but they need to be just. There is nothing sane or just about the Trump administration.
Ron Rogers
East Hempfield Township