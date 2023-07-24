Fossil fuel production is responsible for $77 billion in annual U.S. health damages, according to a study published in May in Environmental Health Research.

The study found that as the nation’s oil and gas output reached record highs, harms from this boom go well beyond cranking up global temperatures.

“Air pollution from fossil fuel production alone kills 7,500 people a year in the U.S., while exacerbating 420,000 existing asthma cases and triggering 2,200 new incidences of childhood asthma,” the study noted. “Health damages from the three air pollutants studied — ozone, nitrogen dioxide and fine particulate matter — carry an annual price tag of $77 billion.”

Meanwhile, the study questioned the “pros” of natural gas. It states: “For years, the fossil fuel industry has touted natural gas — which is mainly composed of methane — as a safer ‘bridge fuel’ between coal and renewable energy. ... This study suggests these health benefits have been overblown.”

Proposed regulations from the federal Environmental Protection Agency, if passed, would cut methane and other air pollutants from hundreds of thousands of oil and gas sites. Many of these sites have invisible leaks. “Methane and other air pollutants seep from wells — both active and inactive — and from equipment,” the study notes. “The foul-smelling gas nitrogen dioxide, which forms when fossil fuels are burned, emanates from the flares used to burn off excess gas in oil deposits.”

The health costs of this fossil fuel extraction far outweighs the climate costs, according to the study.

Lung-damaging pollution is everywhere along the fossil fuel supply chain. Until we fully transition to renewable energy, these health impacts that cause so much suffering will continue to mount.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Pequea Township