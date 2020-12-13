The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency just had its 50th birthday. Over most of its time, its job was to protect human health by enforcing scientific safeguards to clean up our air, water and lands.

In the past four years alone, more than 100 of these safeguards have been rolled back. The agency’s administrator is Andrew Wheeler, a past coal lobbyist. So it’s no wonder this has occurred.

Some of these destructive efforts have been outlined by LNP | LancasterOnline this year, including in the Oct. 25 Perspective editorial “Issues to consider.”

The EPA has failed to regulate a group of chemicals known as PFAS that are linked to cancer, and the Trump administration threatened to veto congressional action that would have set deadlines for the agency to act. And just the separate number of protections cut for emissions of air pollution is 27.

Remember, the American Lung Association’s ranking of Lancaster County for particle pollution (soot) is the 27th worse in the U.S. This makes underlying health issues — like asthma, chronic obstructive lung disease, lung cancer and heart disease — worst. It can also increase the risk of contracting COVID-19.

The EPA weakened tailpipe standards for cars and trucks. Safeguards to prevent oil and gas wells from polluting our atmosphere with methane — a deadly climate pollutant — were cut.

The EPA dismantled protections regarding mercury and other air toxins from coal-fired power plants.

President-elect Joe Biden has a plan for investments on clean energy infrastructure that has huge benefits not only to the climate, but also public health and the economy.

Let’s get back to science and health.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Pequea Township