Below is my daily reading from Oct. 26. It spoke to my heart. I felt it very worthy to be shared. Whom do I trust, God? How do I know who is honest? Help me be wise in who I listen to, always comparing those words to what I see lived in the life of Jesus.

You are the light of your community.

You are the salt of the neighborhood.

You carry God’s truth to the places you go.

Be confident that imitating Christ is your call, even imperfectly.

Be bold in lifting others up in a world that seeks to put them down.

Remember your brothers and sisters, and pray for them this day.

Amen.

Gail Goodhart

Maytown