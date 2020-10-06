As reported by Carter Walker in the Sept. 12 LNP | LancasterOnline, District Attorney Heather Adams met with the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners earlier that week and presented two completely unoriginal ideas regarding future Lancaster County Drug Task Force funding. First, she told the commissioners that she did not want the task force to rely on forfeiture money for funding to “protect the integrity of asset forfeiture.” Meaning, to avoid the appearance that drug dealers may be targeted as much for their assets as for drug dealing.

This is not new information for two of the three current county commissioners. As pointed out by Walker, I — as former head of the drug task force —\!q told the commissioners the same thing in October 2018 at the DA’s open budget meeting, when former District Attorney Craig Stedman told the then-commissioners of the task force’s financial crisis.

Second, Adams asked the current commissioners for more than $500,000 in additional annual county funding for task force operations. Again, not an original thought. Stedman asked for county funding to supplement existing task force funding in both 2018 and 2019. Stedman did not do so without providing evidence of task force expenses and funding. So for Commissioner Josh Parsons to suggest that Adams provided the board with information that was unknown to that point is a joke. He and Commissioner Craig Lehman have had the same information for years and did nothing to address the funding problem. Adams’ next unoriginal idea should be for the drug task force to start arresting drug dealers again.

John Burkhart

East Hempfield Township