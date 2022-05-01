After reading the column by The New York Times’ Farhad Manjoo in the April 24 Perspective section (“Bicycling on American roads shouldn’t be this dangerous”), I was left wondering if he is a bicyclist and, if so, whether he’s had any formal cycling training.

Manjoo stated how he thinks bicycling could be safer, yet never mentioned the most important reason: cyclist training.

He blamed the death of a 13-year-old boy who rode into the blind spot of a large truck on vehicles that are too big and travel too fast. He proposed a number of fixes for roads that are not only very costly but are impossible to build in most urban environments without removing something else. And there is no guarantee these fixes would achieve his desired result.

The least expensive and most effective way to reduce cyclist crashes is training. As a cycling instructor for over 40 years, I have taught my students never to ride to the right of any vehicle that could turn right, never to put themselves in a driver’s blind spot and never to assume that they have been seen by another driver.

Manjoo quotes the National Association of City Transportation Officials, an organization whose website shows no engineers on its staff and only two of six board members with a professional engineering license. In my view, this organization is more concerned with increasing cycling than with making it safer for those who already ride.

While there is clearly room for improvement to American roads, no type of infrastructure can make cycling safe for someone who lacks training and experience.

Bill Hoffman

Manheim Township