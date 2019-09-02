On Aug. 2, we took our first bike ride on the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail: Columbia to Marietta. After parking and unloading our bikes, we were faced with the stressful crossing of Route 441. It was a beautiful ride. After lunch, on the way back to our car, anticipating the recrossing of Route 441, I looked back. The tip of my left handlebar clipped a sign. The front wheel pivoted to the left. I took a dive over the handlebars, executing a three-point smash into the pavement: both wrists and chin. (No damage to the pavement.)
The helmet cracked the pavement and pieces flew. The front derailleurs guide was bent. I was stunned and decided to not get up right away. Behind me, my wife saw what happened. A driver did a U-turn on 441, rolled the window down to ask if she could help; we had cellphones. Just then a man and his 8- to 10-year-old son walked up and said, “We can help.”
They helped me up and walked our bikes to their four-door pickup truck he had parked off the road a few hundred feet away. They loaded both bikes into the truck and us into some very comfortable seats. They drove us and our bikes the 100 to 200 yards to our car, unloaded the bikes and asked if we were OK.
I felt good (adrenaline) and said we were OK. They wouldn’t give us their names. Then they were gone. Angels? We think so.
Leighton Derr
West Lampeter Township