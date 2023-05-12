Why did the Manheim Township School District school board vote against the renewal of its resolution asking state legislators to hold cybercharter schools to the same standards as public schools?

Then it voted to raise taxes this year — likely higher than any year in the past five. School districts pay cybercharter tuition with taxpayer money at extremely inflated per-student rates. And, different school districts pay different rates at the same cybercharter school, even though all of the cybercharter’s students receive the same instruction.

Manheim Township School District pays more than $1 million annually for the cybercharter tuition of students living in its boundaries. What do cybercharters do with their money? At the start of the school year, one cybercharter provides each student with a laptop, then pays each family more than $600 for field trips (including the cost for two caregivers), “instructional technology” and “community classes.” Families don’t have to account for how the money is spent; on social media, parents have discussed eating out and trips to amusement parks.

Has your school district ever sent you a cash bonus to spend as you please?

Cybercharter school students consistently score lower on state achievement tests than their peers in public schools. Why force school districts to keep throwing money at schools that clearly fail to meet students’ needs?

The Support MT Schools candidates advocate holding cybercharters to the same accountability standards as the rest of Pennsylvania’s public schools, with annual reports and financial audits. Vote for Mark Boldizar, Patrick Grenter, Terrance Henderson, JoAnn Hentz and Sara Woodbury in the May 16 primary election.

Kathy Trippe-McRee

Manheim Township