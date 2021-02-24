School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau and school board President Edith Gallagher recently wrote an op-ed complaining about the increasing amount of cybercharter school tuition the district is required to pay (“Pennsylvania needs charter school reform,” Feb. 17).

The fact that parents are increasingly enrolling in cybercharter schools shows they are voting with their feet. The School District of Lancaster now has to compete with other schools for a student’s subsidy allocation. This is what competition and the free market are all about.

MaryAnne Motter Cullen

Lancaster