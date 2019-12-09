The cutting of Environmental Protection Agency staff and the various cuts to air and water standards will shorten the lives of millions of people. These crimes against humanity are being committed by current people in power. The false claims against science are also responsible for this disaster.
The government is claiming that these cuts to regulations have been made to allow business to grow. But history has shown why these regulations were necessary. You can’t allow companies to openly dispose of waste in streams and the atmosphere, and then expect there to be no medical consequences. Intelligent plans exist to both improve the environment and grow the economy. We just have to use our vote for the desired plan.
While the government is doing a poor job, it is up to all individuals to act responsibly. We can install solar energy systems that will greatly reduce our carbon pollution while also saving ourselves tons of money. We can invest in the stocks of solar companies. The longer-trip car in each family can now be a plug-in hybrid. A spouse’s car might be all-electric. If you’re buying a used car, there are lots of hybrids to pick from in all price ranges. Electric lawn mowers and LED lights are a few small items to add to your list.
Our votes may eventually improve our government, but our spending habits make a much larger immediate impact.
Gil Linde
East Earl Township