The Tuesday LNP | LancasterOnline article “Parents pressing districts on rule” states: “Before the meeting, Republican state House Speaker Bryan Cutler, who lives in the district and also did not wear a mask, tried to redirect the crowd’s frustration over masks from the school board to the governor and the state Department of Health.”

Additionally, Weston Beiler, a Solanco High School junior, said, “If we comply with this mandate, what will the next mandate look like?”

What a sad state of affairs we are in when an elected official seemingly finds that using fear tactics will secure his popularity. I will not list the many mandates that we, as a collective society, have created to defend the good things of life. I encourage the honorable representative to reflect on his path of public service.

Thomas Neuville

East Earl