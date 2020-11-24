In his Nov. 6 letter to Gov. Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler wrote that an “unnecessary cloud” has been cast on our election process. If Cutler is truly interested in discovering the source of this “cloud,” he need do no more than look into the nearest mirror.

We all knew for months before the election that, because of the pandemic, there would be an onslaught of mail-in ballots that would take days to count. The governor, the Pennsylvania secretary of state and county election officials throughout the state — from both parties — pleaded with Cutler to pass legislation that would allow the counties to begin the precanvassing process in advance of Election Day.

Cutler’s party refused to do so, a reckless decision, in my view, that caused a nearly weeklong delay in determining the results.

President Donald Trump and his legions of crackpot conspiracy theorists used that delay as cover and ammunition to challenge the entire election’s legitimacy.

Cutler has only held his position as House Speaker since June and in facing the first challenge of his term of office, I believe he failed miserably. In January, the state General Assembly will select its leadership for the coming term, a process controlled by the Republican majority. Cutler has been nominated by Republicans for a second term. Given its importance, it is imperative to choose a more trustworthy and principled representative as speaker of the House.

Roger Sayres

West Lampeter Township