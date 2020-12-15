Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler walks a fine line (“Cutler walking challenge tightrope,” Dec. 8 LNP | LancasterOnline)? Sure, he does!

Texas files a suit with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to have the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania invalidated. So Cutler and other Republican leaders of our Legislature submit a letter to the Pennsylvania congressional delegation asking its members to object to the commonwealth’s 20 electoral votes in support of Joe Biden. Wonderful for the population of the commonwealth that did not vote for Donald Trump. Although, to be sure, the middle sections of Pennsylvania are cheering Cutler, et al., on. Unbelievable beyond words.

Dennis Blevins

Drumore Township