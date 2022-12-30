This is regarding state Rep. Bryan Cutler’s Dec. 23 column, “Who’s to blame for state House headaches? Not the GOP.”

I have a single point of objection, but it is extremely relevant. In my view, Cutler’s attempts to delay or stall the three special elections for the state House are a clear abrogation of the ideals of a representative democracy. I believe that his plan to delay these special elections clearly denies the people of those districts of full representation in the Legislature, and that this is a path that leads to pseudo-democracies such as those in Hungary and Turkey.

If Cutler truly believes in our democratic ideals, he should be trying to get the elections scheduled as soon as possible. Delaying them is negating the ideal of a representative democracy.

Rep. Cutler, I entreat you to stop playing politics with the people’s right to representation.

Michael Dyer

Pequea Township