I almost laughed out loud when I read state House Speaker Bryan Cutler’s absurd response in LNP | LancasterOnline’s recent article on redistricting (“Poll favors redistricting reform,” Aug. 26).

Seemingly comfortable with the idea that legislators should continue to draw their own district lines, Cutler assures us that voters already have the opportunity to determine how the state redistricts by who they elect to state office.

“Ultimately, the voters determine who is involved in the process by picking their legislators and governor,” Cutler states.

Who is he kidding?

Voters don’t have a choice in choosing their legislators, because those legislators in the majority draw their own district lines to ensure their continued reelections!

The purpose of the Fair Districts PA movement’s proposed legislation was to empower an independent citizen’s committee to draw the lines, so that elections would be competitive and allow voters a real choice in choosing their legislators.

Consistent with their desires to stay in power, legislators in the majority (including our own state Rep. Brett Miller) refused for the past four years to bring the measure to a vote and it died in committee.

So much for voter representation.

Pat Lemay

Millersville