Shortly after state Rep. Bryan Cutler was named speaker of the Pennsylvania House, I recall reading a piece in this newspaper about Cutler’s district and its residents (“This is the rural area of Pa. the new Speaker of the House has lived for his whole life,” July 4 LNP | LancasterOnline).

This piece featured interviews with several constituents who were excited to see Cutler’s “small-town, traditional values represented in the House’s highest office.”

When I think of “small-town, traditional values,” I think of advocating for a traditionally disenfranchised area by supporting rural broadband (the local lack of which was mentioned in this article), internal improvements and relief for small businesses.

But what is Cutler currently focused on? Using taxpayer resources to call for overturning election results based on frivolous claims of fraud. On his district’s and the state’s behalf, I sincerely hope Cutler starts using his platform to focus on actually improving life for his constituents instead of launching into bad-faith fool’s errands such as this, which will literally help no one.

Katherine Weaver

Mountville