No one should take comfort in believing that President Donald Trump’s campaign to delegitimize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory is meaningless and without merit.

As the master of chaos, Trump is purposely sowing seeds of doubt and division in what has become our fragile democracy. This was the message I tried to impress on my state representative, House Speaker Bryan Cutler, at a recent in-person meeting.

Thanks to LNP | LancasterOnline, readers know that Cutler seemingly went from measured, respectful and adherent to Pennsylvania’s constitutional certification process to obsequious participant in a deceitful ploy to undermine every Pennsylvanian’s right to our cherished vote.

Cutler justified the letter he and 63 other House Republicans sent to Pennsylvania members of Congress asking them to consider blocking the commonwealth’s 20 Electoral College votes based on what they view as illegal acts by the Pennsylvania secretary of state and state Supreme Court that would cast doubt on Biden’s win statewide.

My position is that a move like that buys into the QAnon narrative that aims to subvert democracy with its anti-Semitism and domestic terrorism threat status as defined by law enforcement.

I presented Cutler with a copy of U.S. House Resolution 1154, which condemns QAnon and the damage it is doing to our country. The resolution passed Oct. 2 with 146 Republican members’ support. Will Cutler, as I requested, introduce a reasonable facsimile of this U.S. House resolution into the state House to redeem himself?

Kip Adams

Drumore Township