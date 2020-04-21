We mourn the passing of Terry Lee Haines, who was 70 years old. He served his country as a Marine for almost 25 years, but he did not stop there. He served his fellow man almost every day of his life after that. He would come into Route 30 Diner in Ronks on a weekly basis. As a truck driver, he always bought meals for his fellow truckers and any elderly couple that was in the diner. Never were we allowed to tell them he bought their meals until after he left. The joy and pleasant surprise was amazing. He was also very thoughtful to all the staff who were on duty while he was eating, tipping each and every one.

Even after his passing, his niece delivered an envelope to the diner to be shared with the employees, whom he really loved. Such a man will be greatly missed.

Pete and Patti Skiadas and staff

Route 30 Diner

Ronks