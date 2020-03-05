The Feb. 18 letter “Predicts more fearmongering” deserves a science-based reply. Do the people who write these letters to the editor pointing out that Earth has had other periods of climate change in the past actually think that climate scientists aren’t aware of this fact? They’ve studied it extensively and the evidence is clear: This time it’s different because humans are causing it.
Yes, it’s been warmer (and colder) in past eras, but man-made global warming is moving 1,000 times faster than any other period of warming. The level of atmospheric carbon dioxide is the highest it has been in several million years, when the sea level was 60 feet higher. That’s where we’re heading. Ice cores confirm these historic carbon dioxide levels. The current changes in global temperatures have happened within decades, not over thousands of years.
This is already causing the sixth mass extinction period in Earth’s history, with over one million species globally threatened with being extinguished. Like global temperature increases, our present extinction rate is moving 1,000 times faster than any previous one. Most species won’t be capable of adapting fast enough to survive. The mass extinction that occurred 250 million years ago was caused by excessive CO2 and sulfuric acid emissions from catastrophic volcanic eruptions, which raised global temperatures and resulted in wiping out 95% of all life on Earth and in the oceans.
If you’re not worried by what’s already going on right now on our planet, you’re not paying attention to what’s happening.
Dan Sweigart
Ephrata