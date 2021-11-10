The following is a list of wars (“military engagements,” “declared conflicts,” “authorized use of military force” — choose your euphemism) that our country has been engaged in during my lifetime:

Korea, 1950-1953. Vietnam, 1955-1975. Persian Gulf, 1991. Iraq, 2003-2011. Afghanistan, 2001-2021. Global coalition against the Islamic State group, 2014-present.

United States’ “Us” versus “Them,” 2016-present.

In my view, the last one on this list has, by far, the greatest potential to tear apart our nation and destroy our democratic way of life. There is no occasion for honor here.

To veterans of all the other conflicts, thank you for your service!

Dave Kob

Lancaster