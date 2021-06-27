It is difficult for me to understand and accept the unfair distribution of wealth in the United States.

Currently we are being told that it would be devastating to raise the tax rates on corporations and the wealthiest among us. After all, they are the ones making life better for those at the bottom, right?

By doing some online research, I discovered many interesting facts about the history of tax rates. Through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, the corporate rate dropped from 35% to 21%. The individual income tax rate for couples with annual taxable income of more than $600,000 was lowered from 39.6% to 37%.

There was an attempt to make people with higher income who take large amounts of deductions and other tax breaks pay at least a minimum level in taxes. However, in many cases that has not really happened.

Compare the $750 in federal income tax paid by Donald Trump in 2017 (according to The New York Times) to the $9,616 that my husband and I paid in the same year on taxable income of $70,329. Something is very wrong with this scenario.

Going back in history, the Revenue Act of 1935 raised taxes on the wealthy with incomes over $1 million from 59% to 75%. From 1944 through 1963, the highest marginal tax rate for individuals was either 91% or 92%.

President Joe Biden originally proposed raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% to help pay for the much needed improvement in infrastructure in our country. It makes sense to me.

Suzanne Schaudel

Manheim Township