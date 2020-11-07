Wyoming has a population of roughly 550,000 people and it gets three Electoral College votes.

Pennsylvania has a population of 12.8 million and it gets 20 electoral votes.

Using Wyoming as a baseline, Pennsylvania has a population 23 times that of Wyoming.

If Pennsylvania residents’ votes were to count the same as Wyoming residents, we should have 69 electoral votes (23 times three is 69).

So, to put it bluntly, Pennsylvanians’ voting power is roughly one-third that of those in Wyoming.

Check out other small states, and you will see their residents have far more voting power than those in more populous states.

A popular vote would make the voting power equal. Another benefit of a popular vote is that if you vote for a Democratic presidential candidate while living in a red state or a Republican presidential candidate while living in a blue state, your vote would count. In most states, all Electoral College votes go to the winner of the state.

With a popular vote instead of an Electoral College vote, presidential candidates would no longer be able to win just by focusing on a few swing states.

Edward Goodling

Lititz