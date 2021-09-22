It seems some people believe that by being ruthless, society can be broken. And that, truly, if enough people behave obnoxiously, it will be broken. Some, even to the point of undermining their own health, will seemingly deconstruct democracy by any means necessary.

In their confusion, they think that conservative activism means opposing public health. I guess they think that if one individual is infected by the virus, then the principle of freedom means they can impose their will and infect additional individuals.

I believe conservatism causes a lot of stress on institutions that are there to protect us from pathogens and stupidity. Doctors and nurses who treat all kinds of illness are now unable, in some instances, to provide care to patients with ordinary diseases; COVID-19 is taking over all the hospital beds.

I don’t know whether conservatism has gotten out of control under Republican administrations or whether the GOP is unmoored by the individualistic principles of libertarianism. Either way, the result is morbid.

Consider the electoral conspiracies, the racist cults, QAnon and climate change denial. There’s nothing in those that would make America great!

Combine the aforementioned and you have the makings of a political party, of course. It’s not, in my view, a sustainable movement that can win elections, but a fascist movement that could suppress and nullify the popular will of the people.

Republican politicians have experienced rejection of their ruthless policies at the polls. I believe fascism is the next step; to weaponize everything imaginable — from voting booths to schools.

Egon de Uriarte

Lancaster