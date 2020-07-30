The July 24 letter “Biden, not Trump, should fear God” confused me. The writer cited the parable of the publican and the pharisee (Luke 18:11-14) and concluded, “At the judgment seat of Christ, I would rather be in President Donald Trump’s shoes.”

From this statement and the conclusion of the parable, I can conclude only that the letter writer thinks Trump fits the picture of the publican. What confuses me is that I remember that Trump mocked Speaker Nancy Pelosi when she said she prayed for him.

That sounds more like the pharisee belittling those around him as he prayed than the publican whose prayer was simply, “God, have mercy on me, a sinner.”

This cry for repentance that the publican made stands in stark contrast with Trump’s comment when he was asked at the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa in 2015 if he had ever asked God for forgiveness. His response was “I am not sure I have.”

I haven’t even talked about Joe Biden here, but I think it is clear why I think it is strange to pick the parable of the publican and the pharisee to claim that it illustrates Trump’s moral superiority.

Mark Hershberger

Akron