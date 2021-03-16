I, too, read the articles in LNP | LancasterOnline about what is in the $1.9 trillion relief package, as did the writer of the March 12 letter “What about rest of the money?”

However not all the relief information is revealed. It is great that our government wants to give back to the taxpayers for some relief during these times, but be transparent about where all the money is going.

In last year’s CARES Act relief package, did you know that $25 million went to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, $75 million went to the National Endowment for the Humanities and $324 million went to diplomatic programs (among other spending)?

So where are all the other monies going to this time? Complete details on how our money is spent need to be transparent. Isn’t that what this administration tells us?

David E. Austin

Ephrata Township