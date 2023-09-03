On Aug. 27, the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board asked, “Do values matter to GOP anymore?”

I doubt whether Republicans can answer honestly. Their support for Donald Trump suggests a readiness to ignore fundamental moral principles, such as honesty, respect for others, civility, compassion and fair-mindedness.

Evidence of Trump’s persistent depravity is overwhelming: $2 million paid in damages for misusing his foundation for political purposes and self-dealing; a $25 million settlement for defrauding Trump University students; a lawsuit in which he was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll; and public statements rife with racism and bigotry.

Trump’s former attorney and business manager have both served jail time. The Washington Post fact-checkers identified more than 30,000 false or misleading Trump statements.

Conservative columnist David Brooks observed that in the next presidential election “we face ... a battle between those of us who believe in ideals ... and those who argue that life is a remorseless struggle for selfish gain. Their victory would be a step toward cultural barbarism.”

Trump is fundamentally a self-serving immoralist with a stranglehold on a GOP willing to support him despite his now notorious 91 criminal charges across four indictments.

The most important public policy issues also offer arguments against supporting Trump. Republicans prioritize oil company profits over the future of our climate and unfettered access to guns over the safety of children in our schools and citizens in public places. Republicans oppose a woman’s right to choose.

The coming election poses a test of character and judgment for delusional GOP voters who have mostly aligned with the no-values cult of Trump.

Peter A. Keller, Ph.D.

West Lampeter Township